UP: 59 transgender individuals arrested for extortion on trains

Prayagraj, Sep 3 (PTI) In response to complaints of extortion from railway passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 59 transgender individuals over the past fortnight, officials said on Tuesday.

Amit Malviya, Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, said, "Under the direction of Principal Chief Security Commissioner (RPF) Amiy Nandan Sinha, an intensive crackdown was conducted from August 19 to September 2 across the three divisions of North Central Railway -- Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi.

"During this operation, 59 transgender individuals were arrested under various relevant sections of the Railways Act 1989. The court has imposed fines totalling Rs 6,900 and 20 individuals have been sent to jail," Malviya said.

Such campaigns will continue in future to ensure safe and smooth travel for the railway passengers, Malviya added. PTI RAJ KIS KSS KSS