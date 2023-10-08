UP: 6 cops sent to police lines in Maharajganj over rice being smuggled to Nepal

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Six policemen, including the in-charge of Sewtari police outpost, were transferred to police lines here in connection with smuggling of rice to Nepal, officials said on Sunday.

Sewtari police outpost comes under the Parsa Malik Police Station area.

Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said the area's circle officer had caught two smugglers carrying rice twice, including on Sunday, with police getting information that some of its personnel engaged in the crime.

Sub Inspector Akhilesh Yadav, the in-charge of Sewtari police outpost, has been sent to the police lines along with head constables Ramanand Yadav and Jitendra Prajapati, and constables Manoj Bharti, Vinay Guptam and Rajan Kumar, the SP said. PTI COR CDN AS AS VN VN