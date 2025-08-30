UP: 6 from Muzaffarnagar killed in Vaishno Devi landslide cremated

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Bodies of six pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, who lost their lives in the recent landslide on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, were cremated on Saturday.

UP ministers Anil Kumar, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik, Bijnor MP Chandan Singh Chauhan, senior SP leader Qadir Rana and Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait paid tributes to the deceased.

Rana, who is an ex-MP from Muzzafarnagar, also joined the funeral procession at Rampuri locality.

The bodies of the six pilgrims arrived here later Friday night. Seven persons from Muzaffarnagar district have lost their lives in the landslide.

The cremation of Ramviri (48), Anjli (22), Mamta devi (45), Akanksha (23) and two minors, Anant (9) and Deepesh (8) -- all residents of Rampuri locality in Muzaffarnagar, was held on Saturday.

Another pilgrim from the district, Kartik Kashyap (22), also died in the landslide. Five of his family members including his father, Mintu Kashyap, were injured.

Thirty-four pilgrims were killed when a landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck a portion of the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt on Tuesday. Twenty others were also injured in the incident.