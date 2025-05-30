UP: 6 held for duping ex-Navy officer of over Rs 2 crore in Bijnor trading scam

Bijnor (UP), May 30 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for allegedly cheating a retired Navy officer of over Rs 2 crore in a fake share trading scheme, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Jha said Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Lalpur village, was lured into investing Rs 2.08 crore between March and April through a WhatsApp group run by the accused.

The group falsely promised high returns and later demanded Rs 50 lakh more to release his so-called "profits", the officer said.

Police recovered Rs 3 lakh cash, laptops, mobile phones, and identity documents. So far, Rs 2 lakh has been returned and Rs 17 lakh frozen in bank accounts, he added.

Further investigation is ongoing in the case, the police said.