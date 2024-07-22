UP: 6 held for molesting three dalit girls, attacking kin in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, were attacked with sharp-edged weapons when they protested against the alleged molestation of three Dalit girls in Bahraich district, police said on Monday.

Police have registered a case against nine accused in this case and have arrested six people, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi told PTI that a person belonging to the Dalit community, residing in Motisingh Purva village of Nanpara police station area, had complained that on Sunday evening, three young women of his family were molested when they had gone to buy some goods at Bodhwa intersection.

Salman and Aslam, who run a meat shop in the market, allegedly molested the girls. When the girls and the brother of one of them protested, the duo attacked them, Tripathi said.

Tripathi said that when the family members and other villagers reached to save the girls, the attackers allegedly brought meat cutters and sharp weapons from their shop and attacked them.

One girl and four men were injured in this incident and are undergoing treatment. One of the injured men has been referred to the district hospital in Bahraich, as his condition is critical, Tripathi said.

The Additional SP (Rural Area) also said that a case has been registered against nine accused persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Of these, six persons have been arrested.

He added that the remaining three accused will also be arrested soon.

Tripathi said that since the two communities are involved in the incident, adequate police force has been deployed in the area, given the sensitivity of the incident.

He added that the situation in the area is completely under control.