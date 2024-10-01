National

UP: 6 injured in blast at illegal cracker factory in Jhansi

NewsDrum Desk
Jhansi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Six people were injured on Tuesday in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in a village here, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a fire broke out in the illegal firecracker unit operation in a field in Pahadpur village.

Additional SP, Rural, Gopinath Soni said that six people working in the unit were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have arrested Bande Khan who was operating the unit illegally.

They said that Khan had a license to sell crackers but not to make them. He had set up the unit illegally.

Khan was arrested and further investigation is underway, Soni added. PTI COR ABN HIG

