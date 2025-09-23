UP: 6 injured in clash between supporters of BJP MLA, block president

Gonda (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Six people were injured in a violent clash between the supporters of BJP MLA from Katra Bazaar, Bawan Singh, and the block president of Katra Bazaar block, Jugrani Shukla, in the Gonda district on Tuesday, officials said.

All the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred during an event in the block auditorium, which hosted a meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, as well as a GST thanksgiving programme.

According to the police, the conflict started with sloganeering and rapidly escalated into physical violence and stone-pelting, resulting in a clash between supporters of both sides.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and senior officers from Katra Bazaar, Kaudiya, and Karnailganj police stations arrived promptly at the scene and brought the situation under control. Several individuals have been detained, and questioning has begun.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and the block pramukh have a long-standing political rivalry, according to officials.

Bawan Singh and his son Gaurav Singh attended the event, while block chief Jugrani Shukla was present with her husband, Bhavani Bhik Shukla, and their sons.

During the clash, Alok Singh, Atul Singh, and Kamal Thakur from the MLA's side, along with the block chief's sons, Bhagwan Shukla and Shiv Bhagwan, were injured.

District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal also arrived on the scene to restore order.

The superintendent of police stated that additional police forces have been deployed, peace has been maintained in the town, and an impartial investigation is underway.

He appealed to the public to ignore rumours and cooperate with the police administration. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL