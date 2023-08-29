UP: 6 members of gang held for duping people by giving fake govt job offer letters

Ballia (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Six members of a gang were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them government jobs in court and giving fake offer letters, police said on Tuesday.

On the instructions of the district judge, Chief Administrative Officer of Civil Court Ashok Kumar Upadhyay filed a complaint on Friday that a letter was received on his mobile number on August 23, which carried the forged signature of the judge and the seal of the 'High Court at Allahabad', they said.

Following this, a probe was launched in the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand formed a joint investigation team of Cyber Cell and Kotwali police and ordered action after investigating the matter.

During the investigation, it was found that two of the arrested persons -- Hatim alias Abdul Rehman and Nihal Singh -- who worked on an ad hoc basis in the court had got the signature of the judge and the seal of the high court.

They used this signature and the seal to get fake appointment letters prepared by giving them to another accused, Sirajuddin.

With the help of three others -- Jalal Ahmed, Junaid Ahmed and Himanshu Baranwal -- they used to trap innocent people by luring them on the pretext of providing government jobs in the court and charged them Rs 1 lakh per person.

The ASP said four mobiles, a register, three copies of the list of candidates, photocopies of the letters communicated to 10 candidates, 55 fake appointment letters and two laptops were recovered from those arrested.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating, falsification of documents, conspiracy and the IT Act, the ASP added. PTI COR SAB MNK NB