UP: 6 robbers held in Mathura with truck carrying stolen scrap worth Rs 50 lakh

Mathura (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Police in Mathura have arrested six robbers following an encounter with a gang that was allegedly taking a truck full of stolen scrap to sell, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said that the gang was formed by criminals from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

They allegedly carried out the said crime on March 5 in connivance with Aslam, a truck driver from Alwar of Metal and Alloys Pillar Kodal Industries of Chennai, when he was taking seven metric tonnes of scrap, worth Rs 50 lakh, from Chennai to Kundli in Haryana via Mathura, the SP said.

He said that while passing near Kosikalan, the GPS of the truck stopped working and the driver's phone was also found switched off.

On getting suspicious, the owner of the truck informed the police in Mathura. Vikram Singh, the manager of the said firm met the Deputy Inspector General of Police and asked him for help locating the truck.

On Friday evening, the police had an encounter with the accused in Kosikalan Navipur Industrial Area in which Sakir Mev, Salim Mev, Aslam Mev and Jahul Mev were injured and rushed to a hospital.

Two other accused, Akram Mev and Mausam Mev surrendered to the police.

Scrap iron worth Rs 50 lakh, a car without a number plate used in the crime, four pistols, cartridges and other illegal weapons have been recovered from their possession, police said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG