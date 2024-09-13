UP: 6-year-old, among three injured in animal attack in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A six-year-old, among three, was injured after a wild animal attacked them during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in the wolf-infested Mahsi tehsil here, officials said.

The locals and families of the victims are attributing the attacks to wolves, while forest department officials and wolf experts are suggesting that jackals or dogs may be responsible.

The recent attacks took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. In one incident, Gudiya (26) was attacked by a wild animal while putting her daughter to sleep in Singiya Nasirpur village. The animal inflicted injuries to her neck and face, and she was subsequently admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the locals alleged.

Another attack occurred in Narkotwa village, where Nanakau (6) was injured by an unknown animal. In Sammanpurwa village, Mukimunnisha (45) was also attacked while going about her daily chores.

Locals have alleged that wolves are behind the three attacks. The forest department officials hold a different view.

Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh stated in an official statement that WII expert scientist Dr Shaheer Khan, who visited the scene of the incidents, did not find any evidence of wolf footprints but instead discovered footprints of jackals and dogs.

All the injured victims have been admitted to the district hospital and are receiving medical care, Singh said.

Since July 17, the state government has launched an 'Operation Bhediya' to catch the wolves - five of which have already been rescued - efforts are underway to find the sixth wolf from the pack, whose images were seen through a drone camera last month.

In Bahraich's Mahsi tehsil, 10 people, including nine children have been killed in these attacks since March and around three dozen people are left injured in human-wildlife conflicts in the area with the government declaring it as a "wildlife disaster". PTI COR CDN HIG