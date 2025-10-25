UP: 6-year-old girl dies, mother injured as fridge catches fire in Ghaziabad apartment

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A six-year-old girl died after inhaling toxic fumes while her mother was critically injured when a fridge caught fire in their house here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday around 2.30 am in an apartment in the Tulsi Niketan Colony at Wazirabad- Ghaziabad road.

Upon receiving information police and fire brigade reached the spot and found that the door to the flat was locked from outside.

The fire tenders broke open the door and entered the room which was filled with smoke, with the fridge burning. The firefighters doused the flames and found that a girl and woman were lying unconscious on the floor, police said.

Both were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared the girl, Saina, dead, while the woman, Sabbi Parveen alias Pinki (30) is critical and is undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said in a statement.

Her husband Mohammad Zakir is an auto-rickshaw driver. Last night while going for work to Delhi, he had locked the door from outside. The family had shifted in the rented flat two days ago, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh said that the owner of the flat did not clear the dues of electricity bill, due to which electricity was disconnected. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the ACP added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ