UP: 60 booked in Shahjahanpur for blocking road, creating ruckus over woman's death in accident

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 60 people for blocking a road and creating a ruckus after a woman died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the accident took place on Sunday night during a police checking in the Nigohi area.

"During vehicle check, a woman named Amarawati (34), who was riding pillion on her husband Pradeep's motorcycle, allegedly fell after a policeman struck the bike with a stick. She was run over by a truck and died on the spot," the officer said.

Following the accident, angry villagers and relatives of the deceased blocked the Nigohi road, disrupting traffic for several hours and allegedly misbehaving with police.

"An FIR has been registered against 60 people under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, obstructing public servants, and inciting others," the SP said.

"We are identifying the troublemakers through CCTV camera footage and videos shot on mobile phones. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, and strict action will be taken against the offenders," he added.

Police are trying to identify more individuals involved in the incident, the officer said.