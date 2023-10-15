UP: 60-year-old man dead as balcony of under-construction house collapses on him

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died here when the balcony of his under-construction house collapsed on him, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident took place on Saturday and a case was registered at the Lambhua police station against a mason and his two sons for negligence based on a complaint filed by the victim's son.

Local Station House Officer Shivkant Tripathi said local businessman Amritlal Jaiswal, a resident of Atal Nagar, was severely injured when the balcony of the house under construction collapsed and fell on him in the Gandhinagar area here.

Jaiswal was rushed to the local community health centre, where he was declared dead, Tripathi said.

The victim's son Sujit Kumar filed a police complaint against the mason, Rammilan, and his sons Vikas and Sholay, alleging that his father died because of their negligence.

The SHO said an FIR was registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the case is being investigated.

He said the body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR CDN IJT