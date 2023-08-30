UP: 60-year-old man was shot dead during clash between two groups

Rampur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was shot dead during a clash between two groups over the construction of a water tank in Kehmpur village here on Wednesday, police said. Khurshid (60) was killed in the incident, they said.

The groups of the present village head and a former village head clashed over a dispute of the location of the construction of the water tank, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh said.

Members of the groups fired on each other and Khurshid was shot dead, the officer said, adding that the construction of the water tank is part of a government project.

The husband of the village head has been arrested, Singh said. PTI CORR ABN ABN ANB ANB