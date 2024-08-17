UP: 60-year-old woman mauled to death by leopard in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard here in a field on Saturday, an officer said.

The victim was identified as Santosh Devi, a resident of Pilaana village, Forest ranger Dushyant Singh said.

Devi had gone to the field with her sons, Subodh Tyagi and Amod Tyagi, to collect fodder for the animals when the leopard attacked her, Singh said. She succumbed to her injuries.

Following this, the locals staged a protest and blocked a road for over four hours. The protest was eventually called off after persuasion from the local officials, he said.

Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Ankit Agarwal reached the spot and assured the deceased's family of a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

According to the ranger, four cages have been installed to trap the animal. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN HIG