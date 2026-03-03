UP: 60-year-old woman sets house on fire after locking husband inside; murder case registered

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A woman was accused of murder after she allegedly set her house on fire after locking her sleeping husband inside in Baspar village of Maharajganj district, police said on Tuesday.

Rampat (65) was asleep in his home when his wife, Sumitra (60), set the house ablaze, locked the door from the outside, and fled the scene, police said, adding that the husband's burnt body was found inside the house.

Villagers noticed smoke rising from the house and became concerned about the situation, prompting them to inform the police. Upon arriving at the location and opening the door, the police discovered Rampat's charred remains.

According to the villagers, there had been an ongoing conflict between Rampat and Sumitra. Police mentioned that she had previously attempted to kill her husband.

An investigation is currently underway to determine if there had been any prior threats or incidents of violence between the couple.

Abhishek Singh, Station Officer (SO) of Shyamdeurwa police station, stated that a murder case has been filed against Sumitra under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the BNS.

The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are being made to apprehend Sumitra, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a domestic dispute may have been the motive for the murder.

Additionally, police forces have been deployed in the village as a precaution, and the situation is being closely monitored, Singh added. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL