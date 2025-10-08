UP: 60-yr-old man arrested in Hathras for trying to rape teenage girl

Hathras (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape a teenage girl in Hathras district following a complaint lodged by the latter’s family members, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the accused allegedly took the 15-year-old girl to the second floor of her house and tried to rape her, police said.

When the girl raised an alarm, her neighbours reached there and thrashed the man, before police arrived at the scene and saved the accused.

Police have arrested the accused after filing an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, Additional SP Ashok Kumar Singh said. PTI COR ABN ARI