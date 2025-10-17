UP: 65-year-old man arrested for raping girl in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP) Oct 17 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man while she was playing outside her house here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused Mumtaz Ali (65) has been arrested.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl was playing outside her house an finding her alone the accused raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said.

A case was registered against Ali upon receiving a complaint. She has been sent to the hospital for a medical examination, the officer added.