UP: 7 arrested for stealing brass bells from temples, about 100 bells recovered

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested seven members of a gang involved in stealing brass bells from temples and recovered over 100 stolen bells along with illegal weapons, officials said on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused, Hammu and Taj Mohammad, on Thursday, while Sagir, Nazim, Dildar, Rajuddin and Ali were held on Saturday, they said, adding that the gang was involved in multiple incidents of temple bell thefts in several areas of the district.

Temples in the neighbouring Hathras and Aligarh districts also reported similar thefts, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said a series of thefts of brass bells from temples had taken place in recent days in Bulandshahr. To crack the cases, three teams were formed under the supervision of the Dibai circle officer.

"Following an encounter late on Thursday, two gang members, Hammu and Taj Mohammad, were arrested. Based on information obtained during their interrogation, five more associates were arrested on Saturday," the SP said.

Based on their disclosure, police recovered 96 brass bells weighing around 125 kg, a 12-kg brass ingot made by melting stolen bells, a country-made .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge and three illegal knives, he added.

Singh said the seven-member gang was active in Bulandshahr and adjoining districts of Aligarh and Hathras.

"All the arrested accused have a long criminal history. Dildar and Sagir are involved in around two dozen cases each, while Nazim, Rajuddin and Alim Mulla face around 18 cases each," he said.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are being carried out at Dibai police station, the SP added. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS