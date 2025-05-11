UP: 7 arrested in Sambhal for killing 2 men, staging deaths as accidents to claim insurance money

Sambhal (UP), May 11 (PTI) Police in Sambhal on Sunday arrested seven persons for allegedly killing two men and staging the deaths as accidents to claim insurance money, officials said.

The gang allegedly orchestrated the murders of Salim and Aman, and staged them as road accidents to fraudulently claim their hefty insurance policies.

Those arrested have been identified as Vedprakash, Kamal Singh, Nirdesh Kumar, Udaybhan Singh, Premshankar, Sunil Kumar and Omprakash.

ASP Anukriti Sharma said, "Salim was murdered on July 29, 2022, while Aman was killed on November 15, 2023. Both the cases were shown as deaths caused by road accidents, leading police to initially close the files." Later, police found that prior to their deaths, Salim purchased multiple insurance policies on his name totalling Rs 88 lakh, while Aman was insured for a staggering Rs 2.70 crore, the officer said.

"The gang meticulously planned and executed the two murders and made them appear as accidents. The breakthrough came with the arrest of a man named Shahrukh in February.

"A mobile phone chat involving Kamal Singh led to further probe, which implicated the latter in the suspicious death of Aman in November 2023. A case of unknown death due to accident was registered at the time," Sharma said.

The probe revealed that Aman's maternal uncle, Vedprakash, along with his accomplices allegedly murdered him after securing insurance policies worth Rs 2.70 crore issued by different companies in the deceased's name, the officer said.

Vedprakash himself was the complainant in the “accident” case, and around Rs 20 lakh had already been deposited into an account from the insurance payout, the ASP said.

Further probe exposed the gang's involvement in a similar case involving the death of Salim in 2022, in which they fraudulently claimed Rs 75 lakh in insurance money from various companies.

"Our investigation exposed an active gang that targeted individuals, secured substantial insurance policies in their names, and then murdered them and staged the deaths as road accident cases to fraudulently claim insurance money running into lakhs and crores," the ASP said.