UP: 7 held for killing Mathura factory guard during theft

Mathura, May 26(PTI) Seven people were on Monday arrested in connection with a murder at a closed factory in the Chhata area here, police said.

On the intervening night of May 22 and 23, the gang entered the factory for theft and fought with security guards, Shlok Kumar, SSP Mathura, said.

"One guard was killed and another got injured in the attack," he added.

He said they were also involved in another theft incident on the same night, which fell under the Highway Police station.

"It was a joint effort of Chhata Police Station and SWAT teams," SSP said.

Illegal weapons, a car used in the incident, and an auto were recovered from them, he added.

He said all arrested are interrogated and are sent to judicial custody. Search is on for other members of the group. PTI COR KIS NB NB