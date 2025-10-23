UP: 7 injured in violent clash between 2 communities in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Seven people were injured in a violent clash between two groups from the Yadav and Bind communities over a dominance-related dispute in a village here, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Reoti police station area when members of both groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods during a confrontation.

The injured, identified as Sunil Yadav and Kamlesh Yadav on one side, and Dhananjay, Lal Babu Prasad, Kapil Dev, Ravindra, and Mantu Bind on the other, were rushed to a government hospital. Four of them were later referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment, police said.

Following complaints from both sides, two separate FIRs have been registered.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sunil Yadav, the first FIR was registered naming eight accused and several unidentified persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

Another FIR was registered, naming 14 accused along with some unidentified individuals, following a complaint by Manoj Kumar Prasad, Qureshi added.

Police have arrested five accused and detained five others for questioning.

The DSP noted that the clash originated from a long-standing rivalry and local power struggle between the two groups, adding that the situation in the village is under control.