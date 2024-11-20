UP: 7-kg tumor removed from woman's abdomen in Hardoi, uterus preserved

Hardoi (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A 7 kg tumor has been removed from the body of a 33-year-old woman from Hardoi, relieving her from severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulties, and urinary problems that persisted for years, officials said Wednesday.

The patient, Sahana, a resident of Nizampur village in Bharakhani block, had been seeking treatment for years but found no relief. Her condition worsened over time, and she was unable to breathe or urinate properly.

Additionally, she had not been able to conceive, according to officials.

She was later admitted to the medical college where she underwent an operation performed on her by Dr Madhulika Shukla and her team.

"The team removed a 7-kg tumor from her abdomen while preserving her uterus, giving her a new lease on life and the possibility of conceiving in the future," a hospital official said.

Sahana's husband was advised to consult the medical team at Hardoi Medical College. After initial tests and a CT scan, a tumor approximately 20 inches in size was detected in her abdomen.

The findings led the medical team, headed by Dr Shukla, to recommend surgery despite the associated risks.

After obtaining consent from the family, the team performed the operation and removed the massive tumor.

"The operation was successful, and the patient is now stable. Preserving the uterus was a key objective, and we are optimistic about her chances of experiencing motherhood," Dr. Shukla said.

"The uterus has been preserved, allowing the patient a chance to conceive in the future," Shukla added. PTI COR KIS NB NB