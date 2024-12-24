UP: 7 more arrested in Sambhal violence case

Sambhal (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Seven men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence that left four people dead, police said.

So far 47 people have been arrested in the case and 91 people identified, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra told reporters here.

Those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Shoaib, Sujauddin, Rahat, Mohd Azam, Azharuddin, Javed and Mustafa, police said.

Teams have been set up to arrest other accused involved in the incident.

According to police, 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

Sambhal remained tense since November 19, when the local Shahi Jama Masjid underwent a survey following a court order on a petition claiming that there was a Harihar temple earlier.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again.

Stone pelting took place in Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, a police motorcycle was burnt, and magazine and cartridges of a police pistol were looted, following which a case was registered at Nakhasa police station.

Four people died and scores of others were injured in a clash between protesters and police.

According to police, 29 police personnel were injured in the flare-up.