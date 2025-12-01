UP: 7-year-old boy found dead in field in Pratapgarh, family suspect murder

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy who had gone to attend a wedding procession was found dead in a field here on Monday morning, with his family suspecting that the child was killed, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj said Yash, son of Baboolal Verma, had joined a wedding procession in the Chaubeypur village of Antu area on Sunday evening, but went missing around midnight.

When he did not return home, his family began searching for him. Upon receiving information police also reached the village, but the child could not be traced. On Monday morning, Yash was found in a field around 200 metres from his home. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The family has suspected murder, and further investigation is underway, police added.