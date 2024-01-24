UP: 7-year-old boy sexually assaulted by tuition teacher in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tuition teacher in a village here, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The alleged incident happened on January 17 when the child visited his tuition teacher Sanjay Paswan (30) at his place in the Haldi police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Usman said.

Based on a complaint by the child's maternal grandfather, an FIR was registered against the accused who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail, the DSP said.

The FIR was registered under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR ABN SKY SKY