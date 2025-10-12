UP: 70-year-old man held for illegal storage, sale of firecrackers

Ballia (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A team of police and administrative officials here arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly storing and selling firecrackers without a license, recovering around two quintals of firecrackers following a raid, a police official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said, as part of the ongoing campaign to prevent the sale of illegal firecrackers, a team of Ballia police and administrative officials, acting on a tip-off, raided Haibatpur village under Kotwali police station area on Saturday evening and arrested a man named Mohammad Ejaz (70) and recovered 50 boxes of firecrackers.

He said a case has been registered against Mohammad Ejaz at the Kotwali police station under Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the BNS and the Explosives Act, 1884.

The police noted that no license or permission for selling firecrackers was found with the accused. PTI COR NAV ARB MPL MPL