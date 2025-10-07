UP: 73-year-old man dies during ‘Ek Kadam Gandhi Ke Saath’ foot march in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 73-year-old man, participating in the 55-day "Ek Kadam Gandhi Ke Saath" foot march from Varanasi’s Rajghat to Delhi’s Rajghat, died in the Bhadohi district, officials said on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Shyam Narayan Mishra, a resident of Prem Nagar in Goregaon, Mumbai, was found unresponsive on Monday morning in his room at a lodging facility in Gopiganj, where the marchers had halted for the night, secretary of Sarva Seva Sangh, which is leading the march, Arvind Anjum said.
Mishra was rushed to the community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Yadav said.
His body was later kept at a guest house for people to pay their respects before being handed over to his family members, who arrived from Mumbai later in the evening.
Mishra was reportedly suffering from hypertension and diabetes, and is suspected to have died of a brain haemorrhage in his sleep.
The march, involving more than 150 participants from 20 states, resumed on Tuesday and concluded at Delhi’s Rajghat. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM MNK MNK