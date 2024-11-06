UP: 78-year-old man dies after clash over land dispute in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A 78-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he received in a clash over a land dispute here on Wednesday with a rival group, police said.

Advertisment

The clash took place on Tuesday and Visheshar Saroj, Raj Kalika Prasad and Mamta Saroj sustained injuries after being attacked by sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, from where Visheshar Saroj was referred to Lucknow. He died during treatment on Wednesday morning, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against Sudharam, Pradeep Kumar, Shahi and Rajkumari under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections -- 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (2 ) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Advertisment

On November 4, Mamta Saroj alleged that Sudharam and others were grabbing her land. She had given a complaint to the police on the matter. Sudharam and others were removed from the land but the next day, they attacked her family, police said.

Police said they will add sections of murder against the accused in the FIR. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY