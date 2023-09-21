UP: 8 cops suspended as 3 undertrials escaped from custody

Jhansi (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Three men arrested in a case of theft in trains escaped from the police custody when they were being taken in a van to be presented before a magistrate, officials said on Thursday.

Eight police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, have been suspended for dereliction of duty, they said.

The action against the police personnel came after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the three undertrials are seen jumping from the van one by one before running away.

Police have formed a team to track them down, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh S.

According to police sources, seven men were arrested for alleged theft in trains by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday. These men were being taken in a police van to be produced before a railway magistrate. The van was parked outside the magistrate's court complex, the sources said.

As per the Jhansi police, two of the seven accused were inside the courtroom while five were left in the van waiting for their turn. In the meantime, three of the undertrials escaped from the van.

It is yet to be ascertained how they managed to open the rear door of the van and came out, police said.

The Jhansi SP in a video statement on X said, "The three prisoners escaped when they were taken to be presented before the railway magistrate. The GRP has registered a case." "Two teams of the Jhansi police along with GRP are working to apprehend them, and they will be caught soon. After an investigation into the alleged negligence, eight policemen were suspended on Thursday," the SP said.

Those suspended included three sub-inspectors, four head constables and a constable, the officials said. PTI CDN CDN KVK KVK