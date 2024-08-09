UP: 8 cops suspended for filing fake FIR in land dispute case

Kanpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Eight police personnel, including four sub-inspectors, were suspended for allegedly filing a fake FIR with serious charges of criminal house trespass, extortion and rioting against eight innocent persons, and sending them to jail, a senior police official said on Friday.

The cops, who were suspended on Thursday, were all posted at the Ghatampur Kotwali police station.

Police said a preliminary inquiry against the eight officers -- sub-inspectors Jaiveer Singh, Sankit Taugad, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivsharan Sharma, head constable Pratham Singh and constables Jitendra, Kuber and Pankaj Singh -- found the charges to be true.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South) Ravindra Kumar on Friday told PTI that Ramadevi, the wife of Om Prakash Yadav who has been jailed in a land dispute case personally handed over a written complaint against the policemen.

She alleged that Ghatampur police had lodged a fake FIR a fortnight back and sent eight persons, including her husband and other family members, to jail in a land dispute case. In her complaint lodged on Wednesday, Ramadevi also alleged that the police took a bribe from one Ram Lakhan Tiwari and booked her husband and seven others in a case, DCP Kumar said. Additional DCP Ankita Sharma launched a probe into the matter and found the charges against the police personnel to be true, following which the eight officers were suspended, he added. During police inquiry, it was found that Ghatampur police took action with mala fide intention, the DCP said.

It was found that the cops didn't take any preventive action in the land dispute case, instead directly booked eight persons under serious charges, the DCP Sharma said.

They also did not inform their seniors about the FIR, which also created doubts, he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the suspended cops and others whose roles have come under the scanner.