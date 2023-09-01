UP: 8 held hostage by Khutar Nagar Panchayat chairperson's representative in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Eight persons, including seven corporators, were allegedly held hostage by Khutar Nagar Panchayat chairperson Maina Devi's representative here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the case was registered late Thursday night, they added.

"Ravi Singh, the representative of the chairperson (Maina Devi) of Khutar Nagar Panchayat, had called the corporators at his residence on Tuesday night and subsequently built pressure on them to sign some documents," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI. "When the corporators refused to sign the documents, the representative and his associates got angry, and allegedly fired upon them with a country-made pistol," he added.

Based on the complaint lodged by the corporators, a case was registered against Singh and others under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday.

Citing the case registered against Singh and others, Bajpai said, "Ravi Singh, the representative of the chairman of Khutar Nagar Panchayat, and his associates made eight persons, including corporators Mangal Singh, Sharafat Khan, Sushil Rathore, Chandan Gupta and Anuj Singh, hostage and freed them at around 1.30 am (on Wednesday) after they made a request." Maina Devi's husband Baburam said the matter is "completely baseless" and added that "no one was made hostage".

"This is a political conspiracy and the public have elected her in the urban local bodies election with a majority due to which the opponents are rattled and hatching conspiracies," he said.

Ravi Singh also refuted the charges stating no one was held hostage and everything will be proved in the police probe. PTI COR NAV AS SKY SKY