UP: 8 injured in violent clash between 2 groups in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Eight people were injured in a violent clash between two groups from different communities in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, members of the Koiri and Turha communities had gone to attend a function in Rampur village under the Bansdih police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday evening.

A heated argument broke out between the two sides during the event, but was settled temporarily by the villagers.

However, when both groups returned to the village around 9 pm, the dispute flared up again and turned violent. "Both sides attacked each other with bricks, stones, and sticks," police said. Three people from one side and five from the other sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bansdih, from where seven seriously injured persons were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

Bansdih Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Upadhyay said the two groups are neighbours and have an old rivalry. "Police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precaution, and the situation is now under control," he said.

No formal complaint has been filed by either party yet, though legal proceedings are being initiated by the police, he added.