UP: 8 pilgrims returning from Maha Kumbh injured in road accident

Kaushambi, Feb 11 (PTI) Eight people were injured when cars carrying devotees returning from Maha Kumbh collided with each other on the National Highway, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 3 pm near the Sasurkhaderi river bridge when the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle after its tyre burst, police said.

It hit another car from the rear side, injuring eight people, Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Karvariya said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ABN HIG