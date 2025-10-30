UP: 8 still missing after boat capsized in Bahraich, rain hampers rescue

Bahraich, Oct 30 (PTI) A day after a boat capsized in a river in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, eight people, which included five children, who went missing in the incident are yet to be found, officials said on Thursday.

Continuous rain has hampered the rescue operations, though teams are making every effort to trace the missing persons, they added.

A 60-year-old woman drowned when the boat carrying 22 people capsized in Kaudiyala river near Bharathapur village in a densely forested area of Bahraich district. Thirteen passengers were rescued, and the woman's body was recovered later that night.

Most passengers were returning from Khairatia market in Lakhimpur district after shopping, while some were visiting relatives in nearby villages for Bhai Dooj festivities, officials said.

District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi told reporters that a massive rescue operation is underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), district disaster response force, and local divers working in coordination.

"Senior officials are camping at the site to oversee the operations. The administration stands firmly with the affected families, and all possible assistance will be provided to them," Tripathi said.

Officials said rescue teams are using motor boats and steamers since Wednesday night.

Bahraich DM Tripathi, Superintendent of Police P Ramnayan Singh, and senior SSB officers have been stationed at the site to coordinate the search.

Late Wednesday night, NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot and took charge of the operation. Devi Patan Wildlife Division Commissioner Shashibhushan Lal Sushil and Inspector General Amit Pathak also visited the scene to review rescue efforts.

A local, Jang Hindustani, told PTI that the river's current was extremely strong when the boat overturned.

"There are many crocodiles, large fish, and aquatic creatures in the river. If the bodies of the missing persons haven't been carried away by the current or consumed by aquatic animals, they may surface within the next 24 hours," he said, adding that heavy rain since Thursday morning has disrupted rescue efforts.

Sonapati, a woman who was rescued following the accident and is currently hospitalised, broke down while speaking to reporters. "Had the boatman listened to me, the boat wouldn't have capsized and my grandchildren would still be alive," she said.

Sonapati survived the incident, but her five-year-old granddaughter and two grandsons were swept away.

"I told the boatman it was getting dark and we should leave early, but no one listened. We were travelling in the dark when the boat hit a tree and overturned. I survived, but I saw my grandchildren drown before my eyes and could do nothing," she recalled.

Another survivor, Laxmi Narayan Maurya, a resident of Bharathapur village, told PTI that he had just returned after dropping his children at their maternal home.

"Initially, the boatman allowed only six passengers. I was the seventh. Later, some villagers and guests returning from Khairatia market with sweets and gifts for Bhai Dooj joined us, bringing the total of passengers to 22. The boat was also carrying a motorcycle, a bicycle, and several other goods," Maurya said.

Recalling his escape, he said, "I somehow swam to the bank but got stuck in a bamboo bush. People pulled me out by my legs and pressed my stomach to expel the water. My uncle, Shivnandan, was also on the boat and is among the missing." Another villager, Munnalal Maurya, whose boat was travelling the ill-fated vessel, witnessed the accident.

"I was returning from Khairatia market with supplies. The boat was ahead of mine and carrying 22 passengers. I saw it hit a tree and overturn," he told PTI. PTI COR KIS ARB SKY SKY