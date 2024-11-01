Advertisment
UP: 8-year-old boy dies in firecracker accident in Saharanpur

NewsDrum Desk
Saharanpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by a firecracker in the Titro area here on Diwali night, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Vansh, Ashok Lala's son, was lighting firecrackers outside his home in Titro when a firecracker suddenly hit him in the neck, causing serious injuries.

"The family rushed Vansh to a local private doctor, who immediately recommended transferring him to a higher medical facility. However, the child succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital," Jain said. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK

