UP: 8-year-old girl found dead in sack in Agra, locals suspect occult practice

Agra (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was found dead in a sack in a village here on Friday morning, police said.

Some of the villagers suspect that the girl was allegedly killed as part of "tantric rituals".

According to police, the family, residents of Mirzapur village, had filed a missing person complaint of their daughter on Thursday evening.

"In CCTV cameras installed in the village, the girl was seen walking towards the spot where she was found dead," Devesh Singh, Assistant Police Commissioner of Police (ACP), Saiyan said.

Following this, the police reached the spot and found the girl's body in a sack near a canal on Friday morning. The body was sent for post-mortem and a complaint was registered against the accused, Singh said.

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, an eyewitness said the locals suspect that the girl was killed to perform tantric rituals. He claimed that he had seen the body and her neck, ears and fingers had injury marks. Her forehead had a "tilak".

Ashoka, the girl's kin, told the report that they had been looking for her all evening. Her body was found 50 metres from their house.