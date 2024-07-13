UP: 80 govt school teachers in Bhadohi to face action for skipping election duty

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) The Bhadohi district administration on Saturday ordered action against 80 government school teachers for using "fake" medical certificates to skip poll duty during the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling in the district was held on June 25 in the sixth phase.

District's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Narayan Singh said, "A total of 106 teachers deputed for poll duty in the general elections were found to be absent on the polling day." "An explanation was sought from these teachers and all of them cited medical grounds as the reason for absence and submitted medical reports. A probe was conducted and 80 of the reports were found to be fake while 26 were authentic," said the BSA.

Based on the probe, the district administration has ordered a probe against these teachers.

"Adverse entries will be made in the service records of these teachers and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them," said Singh. PTI COR CDN RHL