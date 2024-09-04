UP: 80-year-old shopkeeper arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Sitapur (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A 70-year-old shopkeeper was arrested here on Wednesday after a purported video of him sexually assaulting a minor girl surfaced online, police said.

The incident is alleged to have occurred when the Dalit girl visited the shop of the accused on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused, Mohhamad Anwar.

Additional SP Sitapur Prakash Kumar said a case was registered against Anwar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY