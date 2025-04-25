UP: 9 Dalit homes gutted in fire in Pratapgarh village

Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Nine houses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Friday evening in a Dalit locality here, officials said.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, with the help of the fire brigade and villagers, we were able to bring the flames under control after considerable effort," Anant Pal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Antu police station said.

"Nine houses belonging to Rakesh Saroj, Ravindra Saroj, Sanjay Saroj, Govind Saroj, Motilal Saroj, Pradeep Saroj, Dharmdev Saroj, Radheshyam Saroj and Ram Samujh were completely gutted in the fire," he said.

According to officials, in addition to household items, several goats also perished in the fire.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar, Nancy Singh, visited the site along with Naib Tehsildar Dinesh Chandra Tiwari and revenue officer Anil.

"I have instructed the revenue officer to conduct a thorough assessment of the damages and directed the local ration dealer to immediately provide food and essential supplies to the affected families," SDM Nancy Singh said.

"The administration is committed to extending all possible support to the victims of this unfortunate incident," she added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG