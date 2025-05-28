UP: 9 illegally operating diesel pumps sealed in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) The district administration here has sealed nine illegally operating diesel pumps for allegedly operating without valid licences, an official said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh informed PTI that his office had received numerous complaints regarding the sale of poor-quality diesel.

Responding to these complaints, he constituted nine teams under the leadership of Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Arvind Kumar.

The inspections were conducted simultaneously at the illegal pumps.

"During the inspections, the pump owners were unable to produce valid licenses or any form of official authorization for their operations, leading to the immediate sealing of the pumps," the officer said.

Further investigations are underway.