UP: 9 of family among 14 get life term in 17-year-old murder case in Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A court here awarded life imprisonment to 14 people, including nine of a family, in connection with a 17-year-old murder case , a lawyer said on Friday.

A court of special judge Rekha Sharma on Thursday gave sentenced them after convicting them for the killing of Pan Singh in Kharkhoul village here in Badaun district.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on six of the convicts while the remaining eight were asked to pay a penalty of Rs 30,000 each.

"Radheyshyam was allegedly murdered in Kharkhoul village under Karib Nagar Police station area in February of 2007. Eight days after the incident, relatives and family members of Radheyshyam attacked one Pan Singh at his house," government counsel Rajesh Babu Sharma said on Friday.

As per the police complaint lodged in the matter, they opened fire at the house, attacked with sticks, and looted Pan Singh's house. They also took Pan Singh and hacked him to death with an axe, it said.

Based on the complaint, police named 12 people in a case of dacoity and murder. Four accused were added by the police in due course of investigation and police filed a chargesheet against 16 accused.

Judge Rekha Sharma convicted 14 people in the case, including Urman, the brother of Radheyshyam, and awarded then life imprisonment.

All convicts are either family members or close relatives of Radheyshyam. Two other accused in the case died while the case was going on in courts.