UP: 9-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Maharajganj, say police

Maharajganj (UP), May 16 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Maharajganj district's Nautanwa area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the accused, identified as Hari Darshan, allegedly lured the girl from outside her home to his house under some pretext and then raped her, Atish Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police, said.

The victim later disclosed the incident to her family members, who filed a police complaint.

"A case has been registered under charges of rape and the POCSO Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination, and a search is underway to arrest the accused," said the officer. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ AMJ