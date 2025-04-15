UP: 9-year-old killed, 2 boys injured in wall collapse in Unnao

Unnao, Apr 15 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was killed and two children were seriously injured when a dilapidated wall collapsed in the Pitambar Nagar locality in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said.

The incident occurred when three children were playing near a wall, which suddenly collapsed on them, eyewitnesses said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and managed to take out the children from the debris.

All three were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared one of them, Pranshu (9), dead.

The other two children, Ankit and Saras, who sustained critical injuries, were referred to a higher medical centre in Kanpur for advanced treatment, police said.

Pranshu's body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the incident is underway, officials added.