UP: 9-year-old killed, 4 others injured as car collides with truck

Bareilly (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was killed and four others, including three members of his family, were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.

The accident took place on the Aonla–Ramnagar road when the family, hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, was returning after visiting the Manoona Dham temple in the district, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) Naveen Kumar stated the victims were travelling in a taxi when it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, near Aonla.

"The deceased has been identified as Harsh (9). The injured — Jagdish (35), his elder brother Shri Hari (40), and daughter Rishika (8) — have been admitted to the district hospital," the officer said, adding that the child's body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN ARB MPL MPL