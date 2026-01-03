UP: AAP to take out padayatra against 'unemployment', 'social discrimination' from Jan 16-22

Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced a 'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do' padayatra in Uttar Pradesh against "unemployment, paper leaks, irregularities in reservation and growing social discrimination" in the state.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters that the party will launch the third phase of its march from January 16 to January 22.

He said the march will be taken out from Shaheed Udyan in Mirzapur to Sarnath in Varanasi, covering a distance of around 90-100 kilometres.

Singh said the party's objective was to ensure jobs for youth, constitutional justice for marginalised sections and accountability of the government to the people.

Alleging that a "systematic game" was being played in the name of employment in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP leader said youths were being pushed into uncertainty due to repeated paper leaks, court stays and government appeals in higher courts.

"As a result, young people are wandering from pillar to post with files in their hands and dreams in their eyes," he said.

He alleged that examinations for several posts have been repeatedly marred by irregularities, adversely affecting the future of aspirants.

Singh also accused the government of deliberately weakening the constitutional reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs in recruitment processes.

The parliamentarian said the issue of social justice was central, as both employment opportunities and dignity were being taken away.

He further alleged an increase in incidents of social humiliation in the state, citing instances of public abuse and discrimination against people from backward communities.

The padayatra, he said, would highlight these issues and mobilise public support for employment and social justice across the region.