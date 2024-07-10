UP accident: Kharge asks INDIA bloc workers to extend all possible help to victim families

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and urged the administration to provide all possible help to those affected.

He also appealed to the INDIA bloc workers to provide all possible help to those affected.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The news of the death of 18 people in a tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, UP, is extremely saddening. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims." "We wish speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident. The administration is requested to leave no stone unturned in helping the victims," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the death of a large number of people in a horrific road accident in Unnao is extremely saddening.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.