UP accident: Kharge asks INDIA bloc workers to extend all possible help to victims

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and urged the administration to provide all help to those affected.

He also appealed to workers of the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, among other opposition parties, are a part, to provide assistance to victims of the accident.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The news of the death of 18 people in a tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, UP, is extremely saddening. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims." "We wish speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident. The administration is requested to leave no stone unturned in helping the victims," the Congress chief said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of several people in a tragic road accident in Unnao is extremely saddening.

"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government is requested to provide full assistance to the families of the victims and provide all possible help in the treatment of the injured. INDIA bloc workers are requested to cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue operations," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."