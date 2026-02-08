UP: Accused in temple theft cases held after encounter

Ballia (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A criminal involved in carrying out thefts at temples here was arrested after an encounter with police, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla said a team of Nagra police was carrying out a checking drive near Kharuanv Pokhara at around 9:45 pm on Saturday when they spotted a suspicious person and asked him to stop.

The suspect opened fire at the police with an intention to kill, the ASP said.

Police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was subsequently arrested.

The injured accused was identified as Rudal Nat (25), a resident of Nakhara village During interrogation, the accused confessed that he along with his associates had stolen a Shivling and a snake idol from the Budhwa temple on the intervening night of January 4 and 5, the officer said.

Earlier, the accused had also broken into an ancient Durga temple and stole ornaments and cash.

He was also involved in several other theft incidents across different police station areas of the district, Shukla added.

The injured accused is undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Nagra.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession, the officer said.