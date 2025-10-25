UP: Acid attack survivor gets Rs 5 lakh 'relief' after 28 years; NGO vows to move HC seeking Rs 50 lakh

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Twenty-eight years after an acid attack shattered her life, a 43-year-old woman here has received Rs 5 lakh as compensation, with the NGO supporting her fight for justice vowing to move the high court seeking Rs 50 lakh as relief.

The woman was attacked on October 28, 1997, when she was 15 years old.

The attacker, Pappu, a resident of the same locality under the Sadar Bazar police station, threw acid on her face after her family called off their proposed marriage. Pappu was arrested within days and sent to jail on November 11 that year.

According to Shaheen Malik, founder of the NGO Brave Souls Foundation, the survivor's face was completely disfigured in the attack.

"The victim has lived through years of pain, surgeries, and trauma. Her father, a tailor, spent everything he had on her treatment -- around Rs 10 lakh -- and later sought donations before he passed away. Her mother too died, leaving her alone," she told PTI.

Malik, herself an acid attack survivor, said the organisation took up Jahida's case last year and pursued government authorities seeking financial aid.

“After multiple letters and meetings, the Uttar Pradesh government granted Rs 4 lakh this month, while the Centre had provided Rs 1 lakh," she said.

The survivor continues to undergo therapy to prevent further health complications, including possible cancer in the affected areas, she said.

Criticising the district administration for its inaction despite knowing the survivor's condition, Malik said, “Twenty-eight years of suffering, and she gets only Rs 5 lakh. We will approach the high court seeking Rs 50 lakh in compensation.” The survivor, who now lives alone, says she still struggles to rebuild her life.

"My face and life were ruined in one moment. My parents are gone, and my brothers have abandoned me. I just want to live with dignity," she said.

District probation officer Gaurav Mishra confirmed that financial assistance was provided under the Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Kalyan Yojana, which was launched in 2014.

“The survivor received Rs 4 lakh this financial year and Rs 1 lakh last year,” Mishra said.

Attempts to contact the district magistrate for comments were unsuccessful.